Piccadilly Sug Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.30 crore, down 63.43% Y-o-Y

Nov 14, 2022 / 09:59 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Piccadilly Sugar and Allied Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 3.30 crore in September 2022 down 63.43% from Rs. 9.04 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.16 crore in September 2022 down 591.03% from Rs. 0.24 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.20 crore in September 2022 down 117.86% from Rs. 1.12 crore in September 2021.

Piccadilly Sug shares closed at 16.75 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -12.76% returns over the last 6 months and 26.51% over the last 12 months.

Piccadilly Sugar and Allied Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3.30 6.74 9.04
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3.30 6.74 9.04
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1.46 1.88 2.81
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.36 0.43 -1.07
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.30 0.31 0.44
Depreciation 0.72 0.72 0.90
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.05 4.97 5.85
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.58 -1.56 0.11
Other Income 0.67 0.65 0.11
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.92 -0.92 0.22
Interest 0.07 0.08 0.10
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.99 -1.00 0.13
Exceptional Items -- 0.57 0.00
P/L Before Tax -0.99 -0.42 0.13
Tax 0.17 -0.53 -0.11
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.16 0.11 0.24
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.16 0.11 0.24
Equity Share Capital 23.25 23.25 23.25
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.50 0.05 0.10
Diluted EPS -0.50 0.05 0.10
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.50 0.05 0.10
Diluted EPS -0.50 0.05 0.10
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

