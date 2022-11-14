English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live: China Rollback Of Covid Measures Aiding Metals?
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Piccadilly Sug Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.30 crore, down 63.43% Y-o-Y

    November 14, 2022 / 09:59 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Piccadilly Sugar and Allied Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.30 crore in September 2022 down 63.43% from Rs. 9.04 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.16 crore in September 2022 down 591.03% from Rs. 0.24 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.20 crore in September 2022 down 117.86% from Rs. 1.12 crore in September 2021.

    Piccadilly Sug shares closed at 16.75 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -12.76% returns over the last 6 months and 26.51% over the last 12 months.

    Piccadilly Sugar and Allied Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.306.749.04
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.306.749.04
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.461.882.81
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.360.43-1.07
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.300.310.44
    Depreciation0.720.720.90
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.054.975.85
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.58-1.560.11
    Other Income0.670.650.11
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.92-0.920.22
    Interest0.070.080.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.99-1.000.13
    Exceptional Items--0.570.00
    P/L Before Tax-0.99-0.420.13
    Tax0.17-0.53-0.11
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.160.110.24
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.160.110.24
    Equity Share Capital23.2523.2523.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.500.050.10
    Diluted EPS-0.500.050.10
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.500.050.10
    Diluted EPS-0.500.050.10
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Piccadilly Sug #Piccadilly Sugar and Allied Industries #Results #sugar
    first published: Nov 14, 2022 09:33 am