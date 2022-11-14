Piccadilly Sug Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.30 crore, down 63.43% Y-o-Y
November 14, 2022 / 09:59 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Piccadilly Sugar and Allied Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.30 crore in September 2022 down 63.43% from Rs. 9.04 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.16 crore in September 2022 down 591.03% from Rs. 0.24 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.20 crore in September 2022 down 117.86% from Rs. 1.12 crore in September 2021.
Piccadilly Sug shares closed at 16.75 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -12.76% returns over the last 6 months and 26.51% over the last 12 months.
|Piccadilly Sugar and Allied Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.30
|6.74
|9.04
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.30
|6.74
|9.04
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.46
|1.88
|2.81
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.36
|0.43
|-1.07
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.30
|0.31
|0.44
|Depreciation
|0.72
|0.72
|0.90
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.05
|4.97
|5.85
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.58
|-1.56
|0.11
|Other Income
|0.67
|0.65
|0.11
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.92
|-0.92
|0.22
|Interest
|0.07
|0.08
|0.10
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.99
|-1.00
|0.13
|Exceptional Items
|--
|0.57
|0.00
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.99
|-0.42
|0.13
|Tax
|0.17
|-0.53
|-0.11
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.16
|0.11
|0.24
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.16
|0.11
|0.24
|Equity Share Capital
|23.25
|23.25
|23.25
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.50
|0.05
|0.10
|Diluted EPS
|-0.50
|0.05
|0.10
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.50
|0.05
|0.10
|Diluted EPS
|-0.50
|0.05
|0.10
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited