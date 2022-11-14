Piccadilly Sug Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.30 crore, down 63.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.30 crore in September 2022 down 63.43% from Rs. 9.04 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.16 crore in September 2022 down 591.03% from Rs. 0.24 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.20 crore in September 2022 down 117.86% from Rs. 1.12 crore in September 2021.

Piccadilly Sug shares closed at 16.75 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -12.76% returns over the last 6 months and 26.51% over the last 12 months.