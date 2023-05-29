Piccadilly Sug Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.20 crore, down 63.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.20 crore in March 2023 down 63.93% from Rs. 8.87 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2023 down 400.76% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2023 down 150% from Rs. 0.70 crore in March 2022.

Piccadilly Sug shares closed at 16.23 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -1.93% returns over the last 6 months and -19.45% over the last 12 months.