Piccadilly Sug Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.20 crore, down 63.93% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Piccadilly Sugar and Allied Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.20 crore in March 2023 down 63.93% from Rs. 8.87 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2023 down 400.76% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2023 down 150% from Rs. 0.70 crore in March 2022.
Piccadilly Sug shares closed at 16.23 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -1.93% returns over the last 6 months and -19.45% over the last 12 months.
|Piccadilly Sugar and Allied Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.20
|5.80
|8.87
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.20
|5.80
|8.87
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.60
|2.54
|2.62
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.41
|-0.02
|0.93
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.18
|0.33
|0.28
|Depreciation
|0.72
|0.72
|0.73
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.39
|3.37
|5.39
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.29
|-1.15
|-1.09
|Other Income
|1.22
|0.23
|1.06
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.07
|-0.92
|-0.03
|Interest
|0.07
|0.07
|0.09
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.14
|-0.99
|-0.12
|Exceptional Items
|0.67
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.47
|-0.99
|-0.12
|Tax
|-0.14
|-0.29
|-0.06
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.33
|-0.70
|-0.07
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.33
|-0.70
|-0.07
|Equity Share Capital
|23.25
|23.25
|23.25
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.14
|-0.30
|-0.03
|Diluted EPS
|-0.14
|-0.30
|-0.03
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.14
|-0.30
|-0.03
|Diluted EPS
|-0.14
|-0.30
|-0.03
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited