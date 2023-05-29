English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Piccadilly Sug Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.20 crore, down 63.93% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 09:34 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Piccadilly Sugar and Allied Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.20 crore in March 2023 down 63.93% from Rs. 8.87 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2023 down 400.76% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2023 down 150% from Rs. 0.70 crore in March 2022.

    Piccadilly Sug shares closed at 16.23 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -1.93% returns over the last 6 months and -19.45% over the last 12 months.

    Piccadilly Sugar and Allied Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.205.808.87
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.205.808.87
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.602.542.62
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.41-0.020.93
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.180.330.28
    Depreciation0.720.720.73
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.393.375.39
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.29-1.15-1.09
    Other Income1.220.231.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.07-0.92-0.03
    Interest0.070.070.09
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.14-0.99-0.12
    Exceptional Items0.67----
    P/L Before Tax-0.47-0.99-0.12
    Tax-0.14-0.29-0.06
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.33-0.70-0.07
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.33-0.70-0.07
    Equity Share Capital23.2523.2523.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.14-0.30-0.03
    Diluted EPS-0.14-0.30-0.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.14-0.30-0.03
    Diluted EPS-0.14-0.30-0.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Piccadilly Sug #Piccadilly Sugar and Allied Industries #Results #sugar
    first published: May 29, 2023 09:25 am