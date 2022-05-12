Piccadilly Sug Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.87 crore, down 14.39% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Piccadilly Sugar and Allied Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 8.87 crore in March 2022 down 14.39% from Rs. 10.36 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022 down 102.1% from Rs. 3.12 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.70 crore in March 2022 down 82.5% from Rs. 4.00 crore in March 2021.
Piccadilly Sug shares closed at 17.55 on May 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 36.79% returns over the last 6 months and 127.04% over the last 12 months.
|Piccadilly Sugar and Allied Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|8.87
|9.91
|10.36
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|8.87
|9.91
|10.36
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.62
|2.71
|3.18
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.93
|0.33
|0.87
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.28
|0.49
|0.55
|Depreciation
|0.73
|0.73
|1.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.39
|5.66
|6.54
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.09
|0.00
|-1.78
|Other Income
|1.06
|0.53
|4.78
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.03
|0.53
|3.00
|Interest
|0.09
|0.09
|0.12
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.12
|0.44
|2.88
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.12
|0.44
|2.88
|Tax
|-0.06
|0.37
|-0.24
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.07
|0.07
|3.12
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.07
|0.07
|3.12
|Equity Share Capital
|23.25
|23.25
|23.22
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|0.03
|1.34
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|0.03
|1.34
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|0.03
|1.34
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|0.03
|1.34
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
