 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Piccadilly Sug Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.87 crore, down 14.39% Y-o-Y

May 12, 2022 / 09:28 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Piccadilly Sugar and Allied Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 8.87 crore in March 2022 down 14.39% from Rs. 10.36 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022 down 102.1% from Rs. 3.12 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.70 crore in March 2022 down 82.5% from Rs. 4.00 crore in March 2021.

Piccadilly Sug shares closed at 17.55 on May 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 36.79% returns over the last 6 months and 127.04% over the last 12 months.

Piccadilly Sugar and Allied Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 8.87 9.91 10.36
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 8.87 9.91 10.36
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2.62 2.71 3.18
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.93 0.33 0.87
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.28 0.49 0.55
Depreciation 0.73 0.73 1.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 5.39 5.66 6.54
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.09 0.00 -1.78
Other Income 1.06 0.53 4.78
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.03 0.53 3.00
Interest 0.09 0.09 0.12
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.12 0.44 2.88
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.12 0.44 2.88
Tax -0.06 0.37 -0.24
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.07 0.07 3.12
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.07 0.07 3.12
Equity Share Capital 23.25 23.25 23.22
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.03 0.03 1.34
Diluted EPS -0.03 0.03 1.34
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.03 0.03 1.34
Diluted EPS -0.03 0.03 1.34
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Piccadilly Sug #Piccadilly Sugar and Allied Industries #Results #sugar
first published: May 12, 2022 09:22 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.