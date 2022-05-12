Piccadilly Sug Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.87 crore, down 14.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.87 crore in March 2022 down 14.39% from Rs. 10.36 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022 down 102.1% from Rs. 3.12 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.70 crore in March 2022 down 82.5% from Rs. 4.00 crore in March 2021.

Piccadilly Sug shares closed at 17.55 on May 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 36.79% returns over the last 6 months and 127.04% over the last 12 months.