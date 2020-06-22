Piccadilly Sug Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 7.06 crore, down 49.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.06 crore in March 2020 down 49.43% from Rs. 13.96 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2020 down 109.79% from Rs. 0.86 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2020 down 96.49% from Rs. 2.28 crore in March 2019.

Piccadilly Sug shares closed at 5.50 on June 19, 2020 (BSE) and has given 2.61% returns over the last 6 months and -9.84% over the last 12 months.