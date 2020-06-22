Piccadilly Sug Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 7.06 crore, down 49.43% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Piccadilly Sugar and Allied Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 7.06 crore in March 2020 down 49.43% from Rs. 13.96 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2020 down 109.79% from Rs. 0.86 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2020 down 96.49% from Rs. 2.28 crore in March 2019.
Piccadilly Sug shares closed at 5.50 on June 19, 2020 (BSE) and has given 2.61% returns over the last 6 months and -9.84% over the last 12 months.
|Piccadilly Sugar and Allied Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|7.06
|8.93
|6.64
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|7.32
|Total Income From Operations
|7.06
|8.93
|13.96
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.30
|3.41
|5.38
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.13
|0.36
|0.30
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|1.21
|Employees Cost
|0.55
|0.70
|0.31
|Depreciation
|0.91
|0.91
|0.89
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.75
|5.87
|4.91
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.32
|-2.31
|0.96
|Other Income
|0.49
|0.10
|0.43
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.83
|-2.22
|1.39
|Interest
|0.12
|0.15
|0.18
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.95
|-2.37
|1.21
|Exceptional Items
|--
|0.02
|0.01
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.95
|-2.35
|1.22
|Tax
|-0.87
|-0.65
|0.36
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.08
|-1.70
|0.86
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.08
|-1.70
|0.86
|Equity Share Capital
|23.25
|23.25
|23.22
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.04
|-0.73
|0.37
|Diluted EPS
|-0.04
|-0.73
|0.37
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.04
|-0.73
|0.37
|Diluted EPS
|-0.04
|-0.73
|0.37
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
First Published on Jun 22, 2020 09:01 am