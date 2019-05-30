Piccadilly Sug Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 13.96 crore, up 542.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.96 crore in March 2019 up 542.41% from Rs. 2.17 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.86 crore in March 2019 down 38.17% from Rs. 1.39 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.28 crore in March 2019 up 493.1% from Rs. 0.58 crore in March 2018.

Piccadilly Sug EPS has increased to Rs. 0.37 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.04 in March 2018.

Piccadilly Sug shares closed at 6.12 on May 29, 2019 (BSE) and has given 3.73% returns over the last 6 months and -5.85% over the last 12 months.