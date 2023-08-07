Piccadilly Sug Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.74 crore, down 66.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.74 crore in June 2023 down 66.12% from Rs. 5.15 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.59 crore in June 2023 down 650.09% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2023 up 55% from Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2022.

Piccadilly Sug shares closed at 18.18 on August 04, 2023 (BSE) and has given -7.72% returns over the last 6 months and 6.63% over the last 12 months.