    Piccadilly Sug Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.74 crore, down 66.12% Y-o-Y

    August 07, 2023 / 11:06 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Piccadilly Sugar and Allied Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.74 crore in June 2023 down 66.12% from Rs. 5.15 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.59 crore in June 2023 down 650.09% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2023 up 55% from Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2022.

    Piccadilly Sug shares closed at 18.18 on August 04, 2023 (BSE) and has given -7.72% returns over the last 6 months and 6.63% over the last 12 months.

    Piccadilly Sugar and Allied Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.743.205.15
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.743.205.15
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.461.601.88
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.47-0.410.43
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.230.180.31
    Depreciation0.730.720.72
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.913.393.38
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.06-2.29-1.56
    Other Income0.241.220.65
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.82-1.07-0.92
    Interest0.030.070.08
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.85-1.14-1.00
    Exceptional Items0.020.670.57
    P/L Before Tax-0.83-0.47-0.42
    Tax-0.24-0.14-0.53
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.59-0.330.11
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.59-0.330.11
    Equity Share Capital23.2523.2523.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.25-0.140.05
    Diluted EPS-0.25-0.140.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.25-0.140.05
    Diluted EPS-0.25-0.140.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Aug 7, 2023 10:00 am

