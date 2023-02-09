 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Piccadilly Sug Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.80 crore, down 41.52% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 08:32 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Piccadilly Sugar and Allied Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 5.80 crore in December 2022 down 41.52% from Rs. 9.91 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.70 crore in December 2022 down 1139.31% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2022 down 115.87% from Rs. 1.26 crore in December 2021. Piccadilly Sug shares closed at 16.75 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given -3.18% returns over the last 6 months and -2.90% over the last 12 months.
Piccadilly Sugar and Allied Industries
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations5.803.309.91
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations5.803.309.91
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials2.541.462.71
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.020.360.33
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.330.300.49
Depreciation0.720.720.73
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses3.372.055.66
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.15-1.580.00
Other Income0.230.670.53
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.92-0.920.53
Interest0.070.070.09
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.99-0.990.44
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-0.99-0.990.44
Tax-0.290.170.37
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.70-1.160.07
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.70-1.160.07
Equity Share Capital23.2523.2523.25
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.30-0.500.03
Diluted EPS-0.30-0.500.03
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.30-0.500.03
Diluted EPS-0.30-0.500.03
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

