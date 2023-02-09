Piccadilly Sug Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.80 crore, down 41.52% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Piccadilly Sugar and Allied Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 5.80 crore in December 2022 down 41.52% from Rs. 9.91 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.70 crore in December 2022 down 1139.31% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2022 down 115.87% from Rs. 1.26 crore in December 2021.
|Piccadilly Sug shares closed at 16.75 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given -3.18% returns over the last 6 months and -2.90% over the last 12 months.
|Piccadilly Sugar and Allied Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.80
|3.30
|9.91
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5.80
|3.30
|9.91
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.54
|1.46
|2.71
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.02
|0.36
|0.33
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.33
|0.30
|0.49
|Depreciation
|0.72
|0.72
|0.73
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.37
|2.05
|5.66
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.15
|-1.58
|0.00
|Other Income
|0.23
|0.67
|0.53
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.92
|-0.92
|0.53
|Interest
|0.07
|0.07
|0.09
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.99
|-0.99
|0.44
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.99
|-0.99
|0.44
|Tax
|-0.29
|0.17
|0.37
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.70
|-1.16
|0.07
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.70
|-1.16
|0.07
|Equity Share Capital
|23.25
|23.25
|23.25
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.30
|-0.50
|0.03
|Diluted EPS
|-0.30
|-0.50
|0.03
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.30
|-0.50
|0.03
|Diluted EPS
|-0.30
|-0.50
|0.03
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited