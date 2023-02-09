English
    Piccadilly Sug Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.80 crore, down 41.52% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 08:32 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Piccadilly Sugar and Allied Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 5.80 crore in December 2022 down 41.52% from Rs. 9.91 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.70 crore in December 2022 down 1139.31% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2022 down 115.87% from Rs. 1.26 crore in December 2021.Piccadilly Sug shares closed at 16.75 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given -3.18% returns over the last 6 months and -2.90% over the last 12 months.
    Piccadilly Sugar and Allied Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations5.803.309.91
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5.803.309.91
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.541.462.71
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.020.360.33
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.330.300.49
    Depreciation0.720.720.73
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.372.055.66
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.15-1.580.00
    Other Income0.230.670.53
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.92-0.920.53
    Interest0.070.070.09
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.99-0.990.44
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.99-0.990.44
    Tax-0.290.170.37
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.70-1.160.07
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.70-1.160.07
    Equity Share Capital23.2523.2523.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.30-0.500.03
    Diluted EPS-0.30-0.500.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.30-0.500.03
    Diluted EPS-0.30-0.500.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
