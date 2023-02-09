Piccadilly Sug Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.80 crore, down 41.52% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 5.80 3.30 9.91 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 5.80 3.30 9.91 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 2.54 1.46 2.71 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.02 0.36 0.33 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.33 0.30 0.49 Depreciation 0.72 0.72 0.73 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 3.37 2.05 5.66 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.15 -1.58 0.00 Other Income 0.23 0.67 0.53 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.92 -0.92 0.53 Interest 0.07 0.07 0.09 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.99 -0.99 0.44 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -0.99 -0.99 0.44 Tax -0.29 0.17 0.37 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.70 -1.16 0.07 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.70 -1.16 0.07 Equity Share Capital 23.25 23.25 23.25 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.30 -0.50 0.03 Diluted EPS -0.30 -0.50 0.03 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.30 -0.50 0.03 Diluted EPS -0.30 -0.50 0.03 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited