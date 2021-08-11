Piccadilly Sug Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 7.11 crore, up 24.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.11 crore in June 2021 up 24.31% from Rs. 5.72 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2021 up 50.07% from Rs. 0.45 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.57 crore in June 2021 up 35.71% from Rs. 0.42 crore in June 2020.

Piccadilly Sug shares closed at 13.55 on August 10, 2021 (BSE) and has given 184.07% returns over the last 6 months and 201.11% over the last 12 months.