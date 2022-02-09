Piccadilly Sug Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 9.91 crore, up 65.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.91 crore in December 2021 up 65.5% from Rs. 5.99 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021 up 110.39% from Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.26 crore in December 2021 up 4100% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2020.

Piccadilly Sug EPS has increased to Rs. 0.03 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.28 in December 2020.

Piccadilly Sug shares closed at 17.20 on February 08, 2022 (BSE)