Piccadilly Agro Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 116.33 crore, up 27.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 116.33 crore in September 2022 up 27.38% from Rs. 91.32 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.51 crore in September 2022 down 59.71% from Rs. 8.72 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.46 crore in September 2022 down 40.78% from Rs. 19.35 crore in September 2021.

Piccadilly Agro EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.37 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.92 in September 2021.

Piccadilly Agro shares closed at 46.20 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 35.68% returns over the last 6 months and 51.23% over the last 12 months.