Piccadilly Agro Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 116.33 crore, up 27.38% Y-o-Y

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Piccadilly Agro Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 116.33 crore in September 2022 up 27.38% from Rs. 91.32 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.51 crore in September 2022 down 59.71% from Rs. 8.72 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.46 crore in September 2022 down 40.78% from Rs. 19.35 crore in September 2021.

    Piccadilly Agro EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.37 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.92 in September 2021.

    Piccadilly Agro shares closed at 46.20 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 35.68% returns over the last 6 months and 51.23% over the last 12 months.

    Piccadilly Agro Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations116.33188.4891.32
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations116.33188.4891.32
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials25.0147.896.70
    Purchase of Traded Goods--1.290.23
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks29.4472.9828.45
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.026.304.90
    Depreciation3.893.853.72
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses44.6142.0631.88
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.3614.1215.44
    Other Income0.200.020.19
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.5714.1515.63
    Interest3.253.244.48
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.3110.9111.15
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.3110.9111.15
    Tax0.802.972.43
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.517.948.72
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.517.948.72
    Equity Share Capital94.6694.6694.66
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.370.840.92
    Diluted EPS0.370.840.92
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.370.840.92
    Diluted EPS0.370.840.92
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
