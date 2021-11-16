Piccadilly Agro Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 91.32 crore, down 14.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 91.32 crore in September 2021 down 14.81% from Rs. 107.20 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.72 crore in September 2021 up 52.82% from Rs. 5.71 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.35 crore in September 2021 up 27.72% from Rs. 15.15 crore in September 2020.

Piccadilly Agro EPS has increased to Rs. 0.92 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.60 in September 2020.

Piccadilly Agro shares closed at 29.00 on November 15, 2021 (BSE)