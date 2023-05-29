Piccadilly Agro Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 207.91 crore, up 24.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 207.91 crore in March 2023 up 24.72% from Rs. 166.70 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.35 crore in March 2023 down 11.79% from Rs. 7.20 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.50 crore in March 2023 down 12.09% from Rs. 18.77 crore in March 2022.

Piccadilly Agro EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.67 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.76 in March 2022.

Piccadilly Agro shares closed at 49.26 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given 18.41% returns over the last 6 months and 41.55% over the last 12 months.