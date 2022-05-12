 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Piccadilly Agro Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 166.70 crore, up 8.89% Y-o-Y

May 12, 2022 / 02:15 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Piccadilly Agro Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 166.70 crore in March 2022 up 8.89% from Rs. 153.08 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.20 crore in March 2022 up 504.99% from Rs. 1.19 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.77 crore in March 2022 up 125.87% from Rs. 8.31 crore in March 2021.

Piccadilly Agro EPS has increased to Rs. 0.76 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.13 in March 2021.

Piccadilly Agro shares closed at 32.10 on May 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 3.72% returns over the last 6 months and 104.59% over the last 12 months.

Piccadilly Agro Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 166.70 110.99 153.08
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 166.70 110.99 153.08
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 177.27 100.92 178.44
Purchase of Traded Goods -- 0.65 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -75.71 -46.31 -74.89
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 6.87 5.78 6.27
Depreciation 3.60 3.71 3.40
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 39.89 41.77 37.29
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.78 4.46 2.57
Other Income 0.39 0.16 2.34
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.17 4.62 4.91
Interest 2.96 3.34 3.14
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 12.21 1.28 1.77
Exceptional Items 0.00 -- --
P/L Before Tax 12.21 1.28 1.77
Tax 5.01 0.27 0.58
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 7.20 1.01 1.19
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 7.20 1.01 1.19
Equity Share Capital 94.66 94.66 94.66
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.76 0.01 0.13
Diluted EPS 0.76 0.01 0.13
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.76 0.01 0.13
Diluted EPS 0.76 0.01 0.13
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 12, 2022 02:11 pm
