Piccadilly Agro Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 166.70 crore, up 8.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 166.70 crore in March 2022 up 8.89% from Rs. 153.08 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.20 crore in March 2022 up 504.99% from Rs. 1.19 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.77 crore in March 2022 up 125.87% from Rs. 8.31 crore in March 2021.

Piccadilly Agro EPS has increased to Rs. 0.76 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.13 in March 2021.

Piccadilly Agro shares closed at 32.10 on May 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 3.72% returns over the last 6 months and 104.59% over the last 12 months.