Piccadilly Agro Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 111.03 crore, up 5.57% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Piccadilly Agro Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 111.03 crore in March 2019 up 5.57% from Rs. 105.17 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.31 crore in March 2019 up 55.57% from Rs. 7.45 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2019 up 103.94% from Rs. 3.30 crore in March 2018.
Piccadilly Agro shares closed at 10.22 on May 29, 2019 (BSE) and has given -11.13% returns over the last 6 months and -12.72% over the last 12 months.
|
|Piccadilly Agro Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|110.64
|77.50
|103.05
|Other Operating Income
|0.38
|0.97
|2.12
|Total Income From Operations
|111.03
|78.47
|105.17
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|137.05
|38.64
|123.45
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-52.04
|8.73
|-40.28
|Power & Fuel
|5.81
|5.03
|4.25
|Employees Cost
|4.05
|2.55
|3.41
|Depreciation
|3.24
|3.15
|3.19
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|24.00
|13.07
|17.95
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-11.08
|7.30
|-6.79
|Other Income
|7.97
|0.59
|0.30
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.11
|7.90
|-6.49
|Interest
|3.74
|4.20
|4.51
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-6.85
|3.69
|-11.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-6.85
|3.69
|-11.00
|Tax
|-3.54
|1.17
|-3.55
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.31
|2.52
|-7.45
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.31
|2.52
|-7.45
|Equity Share Capital
|94.34
|94.34
|94.66
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.35
|0.27
|-0.78
|Diluted EPS
|-0.35
|0.27
|-0.78
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.35
|0.27
|-0.78
|Diluted EPS
|-0.35
|0.27
|-0.78
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited