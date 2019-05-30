Piccadilly Agro Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 111.03 crore, up 5.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 111.03 crore in March 2019 up 5.57% from Rs. 105.17 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.31 crore in March 2019 up 55.57% from Rs. 7.45 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2019 up 103.94% from Rs. 3.30 crore in March 2018.

Piccadilly Agro shares closed at 10.22 on May 29, 2019 (BSE) and has given -11.13% returns over the last 6 months and -12.72% over the last 12 months.