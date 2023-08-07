Piccadilly Agro Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 228.95 crore, up 24.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 228.95 crore in June 2023 up 24.33% from Rs. 184.15 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.40 crore in June 2023 up 43.63% from Rs. 7.94 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.97 crore in June 2023 up 38.72% from Rs. 18.00 crore in June 2022.

Piccadilly Agro EPS has increased to Rs. 1.20 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.84 in June 2022.

Piccadilly Agro shares closed at 81.39 on August 04, 2023 (BSE) and has given 70.63% returns over the last 6 months and 136.26% over the last 12 months.