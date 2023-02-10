Piccadilly Agro Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 120.82 crore, up 8.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 120.82 crore in December 2022 up 8.86% from Rs. 110.99 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.88 crore in December 2022 up 579.34% from Rs. 1.01 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.57 crore in December 2022 up 110.92% from Rs. 8.33 crore in December 2021.

Piccadilly Agro EPS has increased to Rs. 0.73 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in December 2021.

Piccadilly Agro shares closed at 43.10 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 13.57% returns over the last 6 months and 43.19% over the last 12 months.