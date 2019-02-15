Piccadilly Agro Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 78.47 crore, up 35.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 78.47 crore in December 2018 up 35.09% from Rs. 58.09 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.52 crore in December 2018 up 9164.71% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.05 crore in December 2018 up 41.85% from Rs. 7.79 crore in December 2017.

Piccadilly Agro EPS has increased to Rs. 0.27 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.01 in December 2017.

Piccadilly Agro shares closed at 9.97 on February 14, 2019 (BSE) and has given 6.06% returns over the last 6 months and -38.46% over the last 12 months.