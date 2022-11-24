English
    Piccadilly Agro Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 110.34 crore, up 20.82% Y-o-Y

    November 24, 2022 / 06:38 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Piccadilly Agro Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 110.34 crore in September 2022 up 20.82% from Rs. 91.32 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.44 crore in September 2022 down 61.05% from Rs. 8.82 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.83 crore in September 2022 down 38.86% from Rs. 19.35 crore in September 2021.

    Piccadilly Agro EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.37 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.93 in September 2021.

    Piccadilly Agro shares closed at 41.90 on November 23, 2022 (BSE) and has given 16.55% returns over the last 6 months and 62.72% over the last 12 months.

    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations109.37188.4891.32
    Other Operating Income0.97----
    Total Income From Operations110.34188.4891.32
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials25.0147.896.70
    Purchase of Traded Goods--1.290.23
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks29.4472.9828.45
    Power & Fuel11.14----
    Employees Cost6.026.304.90
    Depreciation3.893.853.72
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses27.1142.4831.88
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.7413.7015.44
    Other Income0.200.020.19
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.9413.7215.63
    Interest3.253.244.48
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.6910.4911.15
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.6910.4911.15
    Tax0.802.972.43
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.897.528.72
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.897.528.72
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.450.040.10
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates3.447.568.82
    Equity Share Capital94.6694.6694.66
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.370.790.93
    Diluted EPS0.370.790.93
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.370.790.93
    Diluted EPS0.370.790.93
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
