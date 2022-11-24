Piccadilly Agro Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 110.34 crore, up 20.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 110.34 crore in September 2022 up 20.82% from Rs. 91.32 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.44 crore in September 2022 down 61.05% from Rs. 8.82 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.83 crore in September 2022 down 38.86% from Rs. 19.35 crore in September 2021.

Piccadilly Agro EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.37 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.93 in September 2021.

Piccadilly Agro shares closed at 41.90 on November 23, 2022 (BSE) and has given 16.55% returns over the last 6 months and 62.72% over the last 12 months.