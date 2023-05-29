English
    Piccadilly Agro Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 207.91 crore, up 24.72% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 11:34 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Piccadilly Agro Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 207.91 crore in March 2023 up 24.72% from Rs. 166.70 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.72 crore in March 2023 down 26.5% from Rs. 6.42 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.13 crore in March 2023 down 18.87% from Rs. 18.65 crore in March 2022.

    Piccadilly Agro EPS has increased to Rs. 0.50 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.07 in March 2022.

    Piccadilly Agro shares closed at 49.26 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given 18.41% returns over the last 6 months and 41.55% over the last 12 months.

    Piccadilly Agro Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations207.91120.82166.70
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations207.91120.82166.70
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials191.9992.74182.73
    Purchase of Traded Goods-1.29---5.46
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-66.96-46.55-75.71
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.547.136.87
    Depreciation3.963.883.60
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses60.7352.2340.01
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.9411.3714.66
    Other Income0.232.350.39
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.1713.7215.05
    Interest2.624.192.96
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.559.5312.09
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax8.559.5312.09
    Tax3.572.615.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.976.927.08
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.976.927.08
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.26-0.29-0.66
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates4.726.626.42
    Equity Share Capital94.6694.6694.66
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.500.700.07
    Diluted EPS0.500.700.07
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.500.700.07
    Diluted EPS0.500.700.07
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 29, 2023 11:25 am