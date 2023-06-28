Piccadilly Agro Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 199.84 crore, up 20.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 199.84 crore in March 2023 up 20.25% from Rs. 166.18 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.72 crore in March 2023 down 26.5% from Rs. 6.42 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.13 crore in March 2023 down 18.87% from Rs. 18.65 crore in March 2022.

Piccadilly Agro EPS has increased to Rs. 0.50 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.07 in March 2022.

Piccadilly Agro shares closed at 67.20 on June 27, 2023 (BSE) and has given 54.31% returns over the last 6 months and 73.42% over the last 12 months.