Piccadilly Agro Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 166.70 crore, up 8.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 166.70 crore in March 2022 up 8.89% from Rs. 153.08 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.42 crore in March 2022 up 166.57% from Rs. 2.41 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.65 crore in March 2022 up 124.43% from Rs. 8.31 crore in March 2021.

Piccadilly Agro EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.07 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.52 in March 2021.

Piccadilly Agro shares closed at 32.80 on May 12, 2022 (BSE)