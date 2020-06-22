Piccadilly Agro Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 145.28 crore, up 30.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 145.28 crore in March 2020 up 30.86% from Rs. 111.03 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.38 crore in March 2020 down 34.76% from Rs. 2.12 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.86 crore in March 2020 up 29400% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2019.

Piccadilly Agro EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.15 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.22 in March 2019.

Piccadilly Agro shares closed at 10.20 on June 19, 2020 (BSE) and has given 42.26% returns over the last 6 months and 21.72% over the last 12 months.