    Piccadilly Agro Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 228.95 crore, up 24.33% Y-o-Y

    August 07, 2023 / 12:11 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Piccadilly Agro Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 228.95 crore in June 2023 up 24.33% from Rs. 184.15 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.96 crore in June 2023 up 45.06% from Rs. 7.56 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.64 crore in June 2023 up 40.24% from Rs. 17.57 crore in June 2022.

    Piccadilly Agro EPS has increased to Rs. 1.16 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.79 in June 2022.

    Piccadilly Agro shares closed at 81.39 on August 04, 2023 (BSE) and has given 70.63% returns over the last 6 months and 136.26% over the last 12 months.

    Piccadilly Agro Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations228.95199.84184.15
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations228.95199.84184.15
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials48.67191.9947.89
    Purchase of Traded Goods---1.291.29
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks87.61-66.9672.98
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.148.546.30
    Depreciation5.983.963.85
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses60.9852.6638.15
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.5610.9413.70
    Other Income0.100.230.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.6611.1713.72
    Interest3.742.623.24
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax14.918.5510.49
    Exceptional Items0.05----
    P/L Before Tax14.968.5510.49
    Tax3.893.572.97
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities11.074.977.52
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period11.074.977.52
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.10-0.260.04
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates10.964.727.56
    Equity Share Capital94.6694.6694.66
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.160.500.79
    Diluted EPS1.160.500.79
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.160.500.79
    Diluted EPS1.160.500.79
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Aug 7, 2023 12:00 pm

