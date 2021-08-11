MARKET NEWS

Piccadilly Agro Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 206.32 crore, up 46.92% Y-o-Y

August 11, 2021 / 11:24 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Piccadilly Agro Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 206.32 crore in June 2021 up 46.92% from Rs. 140.43 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.43 crore in June 2021 up 59.05% from Rs. 7.82 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.65 crore in June 2021 up 20.6% from Rs. 19.61 crore in June 2020.

Piccadilly Agro EPS has increased to Rs. 1.32 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.83 in June 2020.

Piccadilly Agro shares closed at 16.95 on August 10, 2021 (BSE) and has given 44.01% returns over the last 6 months and 98.71% over the last 12 months.

Piccadilly Agro Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations206.32153.08140.43
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations206.32153.08140.43
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials47.74178.4460.81
Purchase of Traded Goods4.58----
Increase/Decrease in Stocks97.93-74.8938.46
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost4.526.273.64
Depreciation3.493.403.34
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses27.9537.2917.96
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.122.5716.21
Other Income0.042.340.06
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.164.9116.27
Interest3.343.144.15
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax16.821.7712.12
Exceptional Items--0.01--
P/L Before Tax16.821.7812.12
Tax4.400.584.13
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities12.421.207.99
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period12.421.207.99
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates0.021.21-0.18
Net P/L After M.I & Associates12.432.417.82
Equity Share Capital94.6694.6694.34
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.320.520.83
Diluted EPS1.320.520.83
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.320.520.83
Diluted EPS1.320.520.83
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Piccadilly Agro #Piccadilly Agro Industries #Results #sugar
first published: Aug 11, 2021 11:11 pm

