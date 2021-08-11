Piccadilly Agro Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 206.32 crore, up 46.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 206.32 crore in June 2021 up 46.92% from Rs. 140.43 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.43 crore in June 2021 up 59.05% from Rs. 7.82 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.65 crore in June 2021 up 20.6% from Rs. 19.61 crore in June 2020.

Piccadilly Agro EPS has increased to Rs. 1.32 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.83 in June 2020.

Piccadilly Agro shares closed at 16.95 on August 10, 2021 (BSE) and has given 44.01% returns over the last 6 months and 98.71% over the last 12 months.