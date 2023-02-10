Piccadilly Agro Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 120.82 crore, up 8.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 120.82 crore in December 2022 up 8.86% from Rs. 110.99 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.62 crore in December 2022 up 323.52% from Rs. 1.56 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.60 crore in December 2022 up 111.28% from Rs. 8.33 crore in December 2021.