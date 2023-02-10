English
    Piccadilly Agro Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 120.82 crore, up 8.86% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 10:01 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Piccadilly Agro Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 120.82 crore in December 2022 up 8.86% from Rs. 110.99 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.62 crore in December 2022 up 323.52% from Rs. 1.56 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.60 crore in December 2022 up 111.28% from Rs. 8.33 crore in December 2021.

    Piccadilly Agro Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations120.82109.37110.99
    Other Operating Income--0.97--
    Total Income From Operations120.82110.34110.99
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials92.7425.01100.92
    Purchase of Traded Goods----0.65
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-46.5529.44-46.31
    Power & Fuel--11.14--
    Employees Cost7.136.025.78
    Depreciation3.883.893.71
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses52.2327.1141.77
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.377.744.46
    Other Income2.350.200.16
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.727.944.62
    Interest4.193.253.34
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax9.534.691.28
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax9.534.691.28
    Tax2.610.800.27
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.923.891.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.923.891.01
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.29-0.450.55
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates6.623.441.56
    Equity Share Capital94.6694.6694.66
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.700.370.02
    Diluted EPS0.700.370.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.700.370.02
    Diluted EPS0.700.370.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited