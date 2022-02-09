Piccadilly Agro Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 110.99 crore, up 23.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 110.99 crore in December 2021 up 23.83% from Rs. 89.62 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.56 crore in December 2021 down 37.2% from Rs. 2.49 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.33 crore in December 2021 down 24.07% from Rs. 10.97 crore in December 2020.

Piccadilly Agro EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.26 in December 2020.

Piccadilly Agro shares closed at 31.65 on February 08, 2022 (BSE)