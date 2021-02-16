Piccadilly Agro Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 89.62 crore, up 20.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 89.62 crore in December 2020 up 20.24% from Rs. 74.54 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.49 crore in December 2020 down 44.9% from Rs. 4.52 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.97 crore in December 2020 up 76.08% from Rs. 6.23 crore in December 2019.

Piccadilly Agro EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.26 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.48 in December 2019.

Piccadilly Agro shares closed at 11.24 on February 15, 2021 (BSE) and has given 33.97% returns over the last 6 months and 49.47% over the last 12 months.