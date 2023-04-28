PI Industries surges 9% on buying stake in Indian subsidiaries of US pharma firm

markets

Shares of PI Industries Ltd surged over 9 percent at Rs 3349.85, their biggest jump in two months, early on April 28 on the back of higher volumes and its subsidiary picking stakes in Indian arms of an American pharma firm.

The firm on April 27 said its arm, PI Health Sciences Ltd, US-based Therachem Research Medilab LLC, Pooran Chand, Namita Bansal and Therachem Research Medilab India had entered into a share purchase agreement to buy a 100 percent stake in TRM India as well as Solis Pharmachem.

TRM India and Silis Pharmachem are the Indian arms of TRM US. The firm is also in a pact with these entities for the acquisition of certain identified assets of TRM US.

TRM US, along with its subsidiaries TRM India and Solis Pharmachem, is involved in the research, development, and production of chemical compounds and key starting materials. These materials are crucial for the manufacturing of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) as well as other pharmaceutical products.

PI Health Sciences also entered into the share purchase agreement with Archimica SpA, Plahoma Twelve GmbH to buying a 100 percent stake in Archimica. Archimica is also involved in the production of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) as well as other pharmaceutical products.

At 10 am, the stock was trading at Rs 3,336.20 on BSE, up 8.9 percent from its previous close.