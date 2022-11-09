 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PI Industries Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,696.00 crore, up 35.5% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 11:23 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for PI Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,696.00 crore in September 2022 up 35.5% from Rs. 1,251.70 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 327.20 crore in September 2022 up 42.2% from Rs. 230.10 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 454.70 crore in September 2022 up 45.41% from Rs. 312.70 crore in September 2021.

PI Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 21.57 in September 2022 from Rs. 15.17 in September 2021.

PI Industries shares closed at 3,297.15 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 28.75% returns over the last 6 months and 19.94% over the last 12 months.

PI Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,696.00 1,497.10 1,251.70
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,696.00 1,497.10 1,251.70
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 935.50 853.10 693.80
Purchase of Traded Goods 45.20 51.90 48.70
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -57.80 -63.40 -58.50
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 123.70 117.20 105.70
Depreciation 55.00 55.00 44.50
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 226.10 200.90 176.00
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 368.30 282.40 241.50
Other Income 31.40 23.30 26.70
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 399.70 305.70 268.20
Interest 10.90 3.30 3.20
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 388.80 302.40 265.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 388.80 302.40 265.00
Tax 61.60 50.30 34.90
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 327.20 252.10 230.10
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 327.20 252.10 230.10
Equity Share Capital 15.20 15.20 15.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 21.57 16.62 15.17
Diluted EPS 21.57 16.62 15.17
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 21.57 16.59 15.17
Diluted EPS 21.57 16.62 15.17
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 9, 2022 11:20 am
