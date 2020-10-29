PI Industries Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,070.60 crore, up 17.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,070.60 crore in September 2020 up 17.99% from Rs. 907.40 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 209.20 crore in September 2020 up 70.36% from Rs. 122.80 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 298.40 crore in September 2020 up 47.36% from Rs. 202.50 crore in September 2019.

PI Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 14.06 in September 2020 from Rs. 8.91 in September 2019.

PI Industries shares closed at 2,114.55 on October 28, 2020 (NSE) and has given 41.96% returns over the last 6 months and 50.65% over the last 12 months.