PI Industries Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,506.40 crore, up 11.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,506.40 crore in March 2023 up 11.63% from Rs. 1,349.50 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 279.40 crore in March 2023 up 36.56% from Rs. 204.60 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 386.90 crore in March 2023 up 19.97% from Rs. 322.50 crore in March 2022.

PI Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 18.41 in March 2023 from Rs. 13.49 in March 2022.

PI Industries shares closed at 3,256.15 on May 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.30% returns over the last 6 months and 23.96% over the last 12 months.