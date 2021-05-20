MARKET NEWS

PI Industries Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,122.90 crore, up 41.16% Y-o-Y

May 20, 2021 / 09:32 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for PI Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,122.90 crore in March 2021 up 41.16% from Rs. 795.50 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 182.10 crore in March 2021 up 85.25% from Rs. 98.30 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 268.00 crore in March 2021 up 53.93% from Rs. 174.10 crore in March 2020.

PI Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 12.09 in March 2021 from Rs. 7.11 in March 2020.

PI Industries shares closed at 2,571.30 on May 19, 2021 (NSE) and has given 9.38% returns over the last 6 months and 74.48% over the last 12 months.

PI Industries
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations1,122.901,114.30795.50
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1,122.901,114.30795.50
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials718.90539.80383.80
Purchase of Traded Goods3.1030.0013.70
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-80.0026.3022.90
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost91.5095.2086.50
Depreciation39.8040.5040.50
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses160.40151.60119.80
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax189.20230.90128.30
Other Income39.0038.905.30
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax228.20269.80133.60
Interest4.206.508.70
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax224.00263.30124.90
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax224.00263.30124.90
Tax41.9067.6026.60
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities182.10195.7098.30
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period182.10195.7098.30
Equity Share Capital15.2015.2013.80
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS12.0912.877.11
Diluted EPS12.0812.867.11
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS12.0912.877.11
Diluted EPS12.0812.867.11
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 20, 2021 09:22 am

