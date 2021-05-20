PI Industries Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,122.90 crore, up 41.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,122.90 crore in March 2021 up 41.16% from Rs. 795.50 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 182.10 crore in March 2021 up 85.25% from Rs. 98.30 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 268.00 crore in March 2021 up 53.93% from Rs. 174.10 crore in March 2020.

PI Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 12.09 in March 2021 from Rs. 7.11 in March 2020.

PI Industries shares closed at 2,571.30 on May 19, 2021 (NSE) and has given 9.38% returns over the last 6 months and 74.48% over the last 12 months.