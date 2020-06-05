PI Industries Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 795.50 crore, down 1.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 795.50 crore in March 2020 down 1.16% from Rs. 804.80 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 98.30 crore in March 2020 down 20.98% from Rs. 124.40 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 174.10 crore in March 2020 down 10.3% from Rs. 194.10 crore in March 2019.

PI Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.11 in March 2020 from Rs. 9.02 in March 2019.

PI Industries shares closed at 1,552.70 on June 04, 2020 (NSE) and has given 3.71% returns over the last 6 months and 35.64% over the last 12 months.