PI Industries Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,829.20 crore, up 22.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,829.20 crore in June 2023 up 22.18% from Rs. 1,497.10 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 395.30 crore in June 2023 up 56.8% from Rs. 252.10 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 522.30 crore in June 2023 up 44.8% from Rs. 360.70 crore in June 2022.

PI Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 26.06 in June 2023 from Rs. 16.62 in June 2022.

PI Industries shares closed at 3,881.45 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 21.53% returns over the last 6 months and 18.54% over the last 12 months.