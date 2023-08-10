English
    PI Industries Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,829.20 crore, up 22.18% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 01:43 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for PI Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,829.20 crore in June 2023 up 22.18% from Rs. 1,497.10 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 395.30 crore in June 2023 up 56.8% from Rs. 252.10 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 522.30 crore in June 2023 up 44.8% from Rs. 360.70 crore in June 2022.

    PI Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 26.06 in June 2023 from Rs. 16.62 in June 2022.

    PI Industries shares closed at 3,881.45 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 21.53% returns over the last 6 months and 18.54% over the last 12 months.

    PI Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,829.201,506.401,497.10
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,829.201,506.401,497.10
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials916.60828.30853.10
    Purchase of Traded Goods60.1029.9051.90
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks11.60-31.10-63.40
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost150.20125.30117.20
    Depreciation59.0056.1055.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses215.50219.70200.90
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax416.20278.20282.40
    Other Income47.1052.6023.30
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax463.30330.80305.70
    Interest1.802.503.30
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax461.50328.30302.40
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax461.50328.30302.40
    Tax66.2048.9050.30
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities395.30279.40252.10
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period395.30279.40252.10
    Equity Share Capital15.2015.2015.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS26.0618.4116.62
    Diluted EPS26.0618.4116.62
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS26.0618.4116.62
    Diluted EPS26.0618.4116.62
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2023 01:22 pm

