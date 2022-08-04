English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    PI Industries Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,497.10 crore, up 35.28% Y-o-Y

    August 04, 2022 / 11:34 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for PI Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,497.10 crore in June 2022 up 35.28% from Rs. 1,106.70 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 252.10 crore in June 2022 up 37.09% from Rs. 183.90 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 360.70 crore in June 2022 up 32.9% from Rs. 271.40 crore in June 2021.

    PI Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 16.62 in June 2022 from Rs. 12.12 in June 2021.

    Close

    PI Industries shares closed at 3,028.50 on August 03, 2022 (NSE) and has given 21.62% returns over the last 6 months and -9.03% over the last 12 months.

    PI Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,497.101,349.501,106.70
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,497.101,349.501,106.70
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials853.10682.40737.00
    Purchase of Traded Goods51.9036.2068.40
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-63.4030.90-183.40
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost117.20105.50104.90
    Depreciation55.0051.6044.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses200.90192.20134.90
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax282.40250.70200.90
    Other Income23.3020.2026.50
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax305.70270.90227.40
    Interest3.302.503.30
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax302.40268.40224.10
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax302.40268.40224.10
    Tax50.3063.8040.20
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities252.10204.60183.90
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period252.10204.60183.90
    Equity Share Capital15.2015.2015.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS16.6213.4912.12
    Diluted EPS16.6213.4912.12
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS16.5913.4912.12
    Diluted EPS16.6213.4912.12
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Pesticides & Agro Chemicals #PI Industries #Results
    first published: Aug 4, 2022 11:22 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.