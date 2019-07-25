PI Industries Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 754.10 crore, up 24.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 754.10 crore in June 2019 up 24.52% from Rs. 605.60 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 100.80 crore in June 2019 up 23.38% from Rs. 81.70 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 163.70 crore in June 2019 up 27.59% from Rs. 128.30 crore in June 2018.

PI Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 7.30 in June 2019 from Rs. 5.92 in June 2018.

PI Industries shares closed at 1,075.80 on July 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given 26.09% returns over the last 6 months and 40.31% over the last 12 months.