PI Industries Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,570.90 crore, up 20.6% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 12:06 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for PI Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,570.90 crore in December 2022 up 20.6% from Rs. 1,302.60 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 352.70 crore in December 2022 up 64.2% from Rs. 214.80 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 466.40 crore in December 2022 up 49.54% from Rs. 311.90 crore in December 2021.

PI Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,570.90 1,696.00 1,302.60
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,570.90 1,696.00 1,302.60
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 738.10 935.50 630.30
Purchase of Traded Goods 29.60 45.20 19.50
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 58.20 -57.80 50.80
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 123.50 123.70 116.80
Depreciation 55.60 55.00 50.10
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 203.20 226.10 198.60
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 362.70 368.30 236.50
Other Income 48.10 31.40 25.30
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 410.80 399.70 261.80
Interest 8.60 10.90 3.20
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 402.20 388.80 258.60
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 402.20 388.80 258.60
Tax 49.50 61.60 43.80
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 352.70 327.20 214.80
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 352.70 327.20 214.80
Equity Share Capital 15.20 15.20 15.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 23.24 21.57 14.14
Diluted EPS 23.24 21.57 14.14
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 23.24 21.57 14.14
Diluted EPS 23.24 21.57 14.14
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited