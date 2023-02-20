PI Industries Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,570.90 crore, up 20.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,570.90 crore in December 2022 up 20.6% from Rs. 1,302.60 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 352.70 crore in December 2022 up 64.2% from Rs. 214.80 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 466.40 crore in December 2022 up 49.54% from Rs. 311.90 crore in December 2021.