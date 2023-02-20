English
    PI Industries Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,570.90 crore, up 20.6% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 12:06 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for PI Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,570.90 crore in December 2022 up 20.6% from Rs. 1,302.60 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 352.70 crore in December 2022 up 64.2% from Rs. 214.80 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 466.40 crore in December 2022 up 49.54% from Rs. 311.90 crore in December 2021.

    PI Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 23.24 in December 2022 from Rs. 14.14 in December 2021.

    PI Industries shares closed at 3,292.40 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.01% returns over the last 6 months and 26.15% over the last 12 months.

    PI Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,570.901,696.001,302.60
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,570.901,696.001,302.60
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials738.10935.50630.30
    Purchase of Traded Goods29.6045.2019.50
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks58.20-57.8050.80
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost123.50123.70116.80
    Depreciation55.6055.0050.10
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses203.20226.10198.60
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax362.70368.30236.50
    Other Income48.1031.4025.30
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax410.80399.70261.80
    Interest8.6010.903.20
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax402.20388.80258.60
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax402.20388.80258.60
    Tax49.5061.6043.80
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities352.70327.20214.80
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period352.70327.20214.80
    Equity Share Capital15.2015.2015.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS23.2421.5714.14
    Diluted EPS23.2421.5714.14
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS23.2421.5714.14
    Diluted EPS23.2421.5714.14
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 20, 2023 11:55 am