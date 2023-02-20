PI Industries Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,570.90 crore, up 20.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,570.90 crore in December 2022 up 20.6% from Rs. 1,302.60 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 352.70 crore in December 2022 up 64.2% from Rs. 214.80 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 466.40 crore in December 2022 up 49.54% from Rs. 311.90 crore in December 2021.

PI Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 23.24 in December 2022 from Rs. 14.14 in December 2021.

PI Industries shares closed at 3,292.40 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.01% returns over the last 6 months and 26.15% over the last 12 months.