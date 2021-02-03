PI Industries Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,114.30 crore, up 31.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,114.30 crore in December 2020 up 31.12% from Rs. 849.80 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 195.70 crore in December 2020 up 62.54% from Rs. 120.40 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 310.30 crore in December 2020 up 51.14% from Rs. 205.30 crore in December 2019.

PI Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 12.87 in December 2020 from Rs. 8.72 in December 2019.

PI Industries shares closed at 2,063.60 on February 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given 12.13% returns over the last 6 months and 33.21% over the last 12 months.