PI Industries Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,770.00 crore, up 30.7% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 12:29 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for PI Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,770.00 crore in September 2022 up 30.7% from Rs. 1,354.20 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 334.80 crore in September 2022 up 45.82% from Rs. 229.60 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 463.60 crore in September 2022 up 45.01% from Rs. 319.70 crore in September 2021.

PI Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 22.07 in September 2022 from Rs. 15.15 in September 2021.

PI Industries shares closed at 3,297.15 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 28.75% returns over the last 6 months and 19.94% over the last 12 months.

PI Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,770.00 1,543.20 1,354.20
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,770.00 1,543.20 1,354.20
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 971.40 868.80 785.60
Purchase of Traded Goods 54.60 62.90 28.90
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -56.30 -65.10 -70.20
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 134.20 124.60 122.00
Depreciation 56.00 56.00 49.20
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 234.20 206.40 195.90
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 375.90 289.60 242.80
Other Income 31.70 24.10 27.70
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 407.60 313.70 270.50
Interest 11.10 3.60 3.40
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 396.50 310.10 267.10
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 396.50 310.10 267.10
Tax 62.90 51.60 37.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 333.60 258.50 230.10
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 333.60 258.50 230.10
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 1.20 3.90 -0.50
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 334.80 262.40 229.60
Equity Share Capital 15.20 15.20 15.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 22.07 17.30 15.15
Diluted EPS 22.06 17.29 15.14
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 22.07 17.01 15.15
Diluted EPS 22.06 17.29 15.14
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
