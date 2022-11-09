PI Industries Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,770.00 crore, up 30.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,770.00 crore in September 2022 up 30.7% from Rs. 1,354.20 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 334.80 crore in September 2022 up 45.82% from Rs. 229.60 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 463.60 crore in September 2022 up 45.01% from Rs. 319.70 crore in September 2021.

PI Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 22.07 in September 2022 from Rs. 15.15 in September 2021.

PI Industries shares closed at 3,297.15 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 28.75% returns over the last 6 months and 19.94% over the last 12 months.