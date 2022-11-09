English
    PI Industries Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,770.00 crore, up 30.7% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 12:29 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for PI Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,770.00 crore in September 2022 up 30.7% from Rs. 1,354.20 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 334.80 crore in September 2022 up 45.82% from Rs. 229.60 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 463.60 crore in September 2022 up 45.01% from Rs. 319.70 crore in September 2021.

    PI Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 22.07 in September 2022 from Rs. 15.15 in September 2021.

    PI Industries shares closed at 3,297.15 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 28.75% returns over the last 6 months and 19.94% over the last 12 months.

    PI Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,770.001,543.201,354.20
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,770.001,543.201,354.20
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials971.40868.80785.60
    Purchase of Traded Goods54.6062.9028.90
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-56.30-65.10-70.20
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost134.20124.60122.00
    Depreciation56.0056.0049.20
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses234.20206.40195.90
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax375.90289.60242.80
    Other Income31.7024.1027.70
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax407.60313.70270.50
    Interest11.103.603.40
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax396.50310.10267.10
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax396.50310.10267.10
    Tax62.9051.6037.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities333.60258.50230.10
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period333.60258.50230.10
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates1.203.90-0.50
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates334.80262.40229.60
    Equity Share Capital15.2015.2015.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS22.0717.3015.15
    Diluted EPS22.0617.2915.14
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS22.0717.0115.15
    Diluted EPS22.0617.2915.14
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 9, 2022 12:22 pm