PI Industries Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,354.20 crore, up 16.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,354.20 crore in September 2021 up 16.97% from Rs. 1,157.70 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 229.60 crore in September 2021 up 5.51% from Rs. 217.60 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 319.70 crore in September 2021 up 1.91% from Rs. 313.70 crore in September 2020.

PI Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 15.15 in September 2021 from Rs. 14.61 in September 2020.

PI Industries shares closed at 2,889.80 on November 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 7.01% returns over the last 6 months and 21.45% over the last 12 months.