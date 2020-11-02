172@29@17@104!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|pi-industries-consolidated-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-1157-70-crore-up-27-58-y-o-y-2-6054161.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Nov 02, 2020 06:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PI Industries Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,157.70 crore, up 27.58% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for PI Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,157.70 crore in September 2020 up 27.58% from Rs. 907.40 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 217.60 crore in September 2020 up 76.62% from Rs. 123.20 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 313.70 crore in September 2020 up 54.23% from Rs. 203.40 crore in September 2019.

PI Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 14.61 in September 2020 from Rs. 8.95 in September 2019.

PI Industries shares closed at 2,197.20 on October 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given 45.07% returns over the last 6 months and 58.36% over the last 12 months.

PI Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations1,157.701,060.10907.40
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1,157.701,060.10907.40
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials635.40528.00459.90
Purchase of Traded Goods54.9084.5047.70
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-43.702.1014.70
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost99.9099.1072.80
Depreciation43.3042.7031.70
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses131.10117.20119.80
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax236.80186.50160.80
Other Income33.608.2010.90
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax270.40194.70171.70
Interest7.609.602.50
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax262.80185.10169.20
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax262.80185.10169.20
Tax45.1044.4046.10
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities217.70140.70123.10
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period217.70140.70123.10
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.104.800.10
Net P/L After M.I & Associates217.60145.50123.20
Equity Share Capital15.2013.8013.80
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS14.6110.528.95
Diluted EPS14.6010.528.94
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS14.6110.528.95
Diluted EPS14.6010.528.94
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Nov 2, 2020 06:33 pm

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Pesticides & Agro Chemicals #PI Industries #Results

