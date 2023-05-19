English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    PI Industries Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,565.60 crore, up 12.21% Y-o-Y

    May 19, 2023 / 12:15 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for PI Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,565.60 crore in March 2023 up 12.21% from Rs. 1,395.20 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 280.60 crore in March 2023 up 37.28% from Rs. 204.40 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 392.30 crore in March 2023 up 20.71% from Rs. 325.00 crore in March 2022.

    PI Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 18.49 in March 2023 from Rs. 13.49 in March 2022.

    PI Industries shares closed at 3,256.15 on May 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.30% returns over the last 6 months and 23.96% over the last 12 months.

    PI Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,565.601,613.201,395.20
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,565.601,613.201,395.20
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials849.30744.80720.30
    Purchase of Traded Goods35.0035.6033.90
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-20.4072.1026.20
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost134.50133.30114.00
    Depreciation57.7056.7053.60
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses224.40212.30195.80
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax285.10358.40251.40
    Other Income49.5050.2020.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax334.60408.60271.40
    Interest3.308.902.70
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax331.30399.70268.70
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax331.30399.70268.70
    Tax51.9048.4064.90
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities279.40351.30203.80
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period279.40351.30203.80
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates1.200.500.60
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates280.60351.80204.40
    Equity Share Capital15.2015.2015.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS18.4923.2013.49
    Diluted EPS18.5023.2013.48
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS18.4923.2013.49
    Diluted EPS18.5023.2013.48
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    May 19, 2023